Climate change threatens human sustainability

SUKKUR: A three-day international conference on “Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan: Implications and Solutions” concluded on Thursday, highlighting the consequences of climate change threatening sustainability.

The international conference was organised by the Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Karachi, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited and Roots for Equity.

Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said climate change is affecting agriculture in a variety of ways, including changing the timing of the seasons due to temperature changes. Increasing incidence of droughts and floods also reflects climate change which is adversely affecting the world.

Additional Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, said climate change is being manifest in disturbing the frequency and intensity of precipitation, causing heatwaves, and inflicting other extreme occurrences, which seriously impact agriculture and live stock.

He said the government departments and stakeholders should focus on adaptation and mitigation measures to address the impacts of climate change. Dr Noor Hussain Chandio of Department of Geography said climate change in Badin and Thatta districts has affected their demography. He said green house gases released from the industries, vehicles and fields causes smog, harming economy and health.

Prof Dr Ishfaque Ahmed said industrial revolution has increased global warming, which is causing glaciers to melt and the sea level to rise. He added the warming trend casts a negative impact on sustainability, saying Turkey was highly vulnerable due to climate change impairing water availability and provision of food. He invited students, especially from Sindh to visit Turkey to see the harmful affects of climate change.