Truck carrying 15-ton iron bars lifted

CHARSADDA: Unidentified robbers took away 15 tons iron bars loaded onto a truck from Khanmai area of the district on Thursday. Local sources said the men stopped the truck (DMR 1060) and took its driver to fields nearby. The men tied up the driver Shams Darvesh and drove away the truck along with the iron loaded onto it. Later, Khanmai Police Station registered the case and officials said they had started investigation into the case.