‘TLP march issue should be resolved through talks’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms Senator Abdul Rehman Malik asked the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) not to push the situation towards a point of no return.

“If the government does not act wisely, there is a possibility of massive bloodshed in the next few days. The government must resolve the issue through negotiations,” he said.Rehman Malik asked as to why the government did not implement the agreement earlier signed with the TLP and the release of its chief, Saad Rizvi should not have been any problem as TLP is neither a terrorist organization nor was banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The organization has representation in the provincial assembly,” he said. He said the government’s confrontation with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was not in the interest of the country.

The former interior minister said that Rangers have also been deployed with police powers and if proper strategy was not used, clashes between the TLP and law enforcement agencies will escalate. Rehman Malik said the approach adopted by the government will lead to escalation if other religious parties joined the TLP on roads. Malik said Pakistan was being pushed towards unrest at a time when the economic situation is already worsening and the rupee is falling sharply.

“I would like to warn both sides not to push the situation towards bloodshed,” he said. Malik said the Punjab administration owes an explanation as to why they failed to control the group, which shows the incompetence of political leadership.