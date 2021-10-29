PTI govt worst in country’s history: JI White Paper

LAHORE: Issuing a White Paper on 38 months' performance of the PTI government, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Thursday claimed the PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, proved to be the worst in the country’s history, pushing corruption, bad governance, price hike, unemployment and lawlessness to record levels.

The Imran government not only promoted the corrupt policies of the PPP and PML-N regimes, but also brought unparalleled deterioration in all spheres of life, especially the economy and governance, he said while releasing an 11-page White Paper at a press conference at Mansoora.

The White Paper, he said, exposes the PTI’s bad-governance, incompetence to handle economic crisis and failure to provide relief to the masses already suffering under poverty and inflation. The national kitty suffered losses of billions of dollars due to sugar, flour and petrol scandals, showing the government's failure to act against the mafias. The prime minister, he said, had not sought any money trail from his friends named in the Pandora Papers and also from those in the cabinet who own billions of rupees foreign assets. He said over

3.7 million children were on the streets and out of schools due to poverty. Pakistan was placed at 140 among 180 countries with severe environment issues, he said and added Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad and other big cities have been turned into heaps of garbage.

The PTI government, said Sirajul Haq, failed to take a stand against Modi’s aggression on Kashmiri Muslims and betrayed the Kashmir cause. The prime minister failed to resolve the missing persons issue, he said, adding the government did not use parliament for legislation.

He said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to ill-planning of the government. Inflation and unemployment, he said, became the trademark of the incumbent government. The life of the poor, he said, turned miserable due to backbreaking inflation. The IMF, he said, had virtually taken control of the State Bank and economy of the country.

He, however, held the former governments also responsible for the crises facing the country, saying the PTI kept the status quo and failed to bring any change in three years. The PTI, PML-N and PPP were two sides of the same coin, but the JI, he said, was the only option left with the masses to bring a real change if voted to power.

To a question, he suggested the government should use dialogue to resolve the issues with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The country, he said, could no longer afford relapse of the law-and-order situation. “Peaceful protest is the right of every citizen according the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said. Ideally, he added, the government should honor the agreement it signed with the TLP. The ruling party should seek an apology from the TLP if it could not fulfill the commitments made with the religious party, he added. “There is no logic to use violence against the protesters,” he said, reminding the prime minister that the PTI had also staged 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad. Sirajul Haq said the JI had then also declared that holding peaceful protest was the basic right of the PTI. The JI, he said, also backed the Pakistan Awami Tehreek march led by Dr Tahirul Qadri.