Solution to south Punjab problems lies in separate province: Tareen

MULTAN: Former PTI secretary general Jehangir Khan Tareen has said the solution to the problems of south Punjab lies in making it a separate province.

Jehangir Tareen said this while talking to journalists during his visit to the Nishtar Hospital to inquire after renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujaabadi here on Thursday. Tareen said it was very painful when he saw a video on social media in which the paralysed poet was being tied to a motorcycle to shift him to hospital for medical treatment. "I am so sad to see the viral video of Shakir Shujaabadi", Train added.

Shakir Shujaabadi was the voice of the Seraiki region and he would visit his house when he would fully recover, he added.

Jehangir Tareen handed over a cheque of Rs500,000 to the Seraiki poet for his treatment. He also announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the poet. Responding to a query, Tareen denied any meeting in London. Jehangir Tareen said the power of South Punjab should be handed over to Seraiki people. The South Punjab region was ignored because the previous governments did not take care of the people, he added. He said no political scenario was changing. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro met Shakir Shujaabadi at the Nishtar Hospital and gave him a cheque of Rs 300,000 on behalf of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. On the directions of the CM, the best medical treatment would be provided to the poet, the minister added.