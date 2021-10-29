Biden touts breakthrough on $3 trillion spending bill as some Democrats resist

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced a “historic” framework Thursday for spending $3 trillion on America’s social safety net and crumbling infrastructure, but his claim to be on the cusp of a major political victory had yet to get full backing from Democrats.

After weeks of internal party feuding on two ambitious bills, Biden sought a dramatic win by announcing he was sure of support on a revised spending framework just before he took off to meet the pope and attend a G20 summit in Rome.

“I know we have a historic economic framework,” Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House, shortly after meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress.”Everybody’s on board,” he told reporters earlier. “It’s a good day.” But key Democrats, whose wrangling over the contents and costs of the social spending bill has threatened to strip Biden of a legacy-making achievement, sent mixed messages.

Two bills are in play — one worth about $1.75 trillion for education, healthcare, childcare and clean energy, and another worth $1.2 trillion for bridges and other hard infrastructure.Nancy Pelosi, a key Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives, said she wanted a vote held Thursday on the infrastructure package. That is something left-leaning Democrats have resisted so far, insisting they will not back the infrastructure bill unless their priorities are included in the social spending bill.