Pakistan to export meat to Jordan

ISLAMABAD: Jordan has notified three Pakistani slaughterhouses for exporting bovine, sheep, goat and camel meat to Jordan. While making an aforesaid announcement via his Twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment, said, “I would like to urge our exporters to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this non-traditional market for the meat and to seek other sectors like potato, mango, kinnows and onions to diversify exports from Pakistan.”