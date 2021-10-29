Armed forces ready to meet security challenges: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: A meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all services chiefs was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) here Thursday to discuss defence and security environment and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, presided over the meeting which was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff. “The participants discussed security-related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, the work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The services chiefs expressed satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the defence forces. The leadership of the armed forces also reaffirmed the resolve to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

"The JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to protect and promote Pakistan’s defence," the CJCSC said. The Chairman JCSC also applauded the unity of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all security challenges faced by Pakistan.