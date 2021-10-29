IIU civil engineering programme re-accredited

Islamabad : The BS Civil Engineering programme of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University has been granted Re-Accreditation on level II from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

With the development, all three programmes of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology including Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering are now Re-Accredited as per Washington Accord Outcome Based Education System (Level II). The Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional engineering academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.

The IIU leadership has lauded the achievement of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and felicitated its faculty and management. IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university is committed to meeting international standards and the provision of the best learning facilities was the university's top priority.

IUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said it was a matter of immense pleasure as IIUI has achieved another milestone. "It is a great achievement that all three programmes of FET have been re-accredited." The IIUI leadership appreciated the efforts of the team of Vice President (R&E) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed including Dean FET Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Prof. Dr. Khan Zaib Jadoon.