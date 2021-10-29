One more dies of corona, 49 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,197 while another 49 patients have been tested positive for the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 142,800.

It is, however, important that no death due to COVID-19 was reported from the federal capital in the last one week though as many as 938 patients belonging to ICT had already died of the illness since the advent of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the positivity rate of the infection in this region of the country has dropped down to below one per cent as in Rawalpindi district, it has been recorded as 0.72 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that the fourth wave of the outbreak is about to fade away yet a number of health experts are of the opinion that the population must follow SOPs religiously to avoid another spike of coronavirus illness.

Data reveals that the virus has so far claimed a total of 2135 lives from this region of the country of which not less than 350 have been reported during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 36 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 106,813 of which 105,518 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 357 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another 13 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,987 of which 34,649 patients have recovered.

On Thursday, a total of 12 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 129 patients were in home isolation.