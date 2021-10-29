Experts discuss strategy to debunk myths against CPEC

Islamabad : The speakers at a webinar chalked out a comprehensive strategy to debunk the myths being created through disinformation campaigns against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and initiated a discourse on the opportunities and challenges that CPEC is facing currently and provided recommendations on dealing with those challenges and utilising the opportunities, says a press release.

The webinar ‘CPEC: Fact vs. Fiction’ under its flagship event series, ‘Friends of Silk Road (FOSR)’was organised by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI).

The webinar was attended by over 60 participants online, including Sher Ali Arbab, MNA, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Defence Committee & Pakistan-China Institute, Tehmina Janjua, former foreign secretary of Pakistan, Dr Jawad Sayed, Professor at LUMS, Najma Minhas, Managing Editor of Global Village Space, and Sameer Chishty, Chairman of AsiaPak Investments. The dialogue was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI). A diverse audience of students, scholars, media and the corporate sector including Chinese companies took an active part in the webinar.

In his keynote speech, Sher Ali highlighted the role of parliament in shaping positive public opinion on CPEC through public interaction. While commenting on the pace of CPEC projects, he lauded the work on CPEC Phase One which bridged the infrastructure gap and made energy shortage a relic of the past. He termed CPEC Phase-II a catalyst for industrial overhaul and called for the inclusion of Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey into CPEC.

Tehmina Janjua said for the success of CPEC, we need to expand the beneficiaries of this important project. Potential beneficiaries in the region include Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asian Republics. She also called for a meaningful engagement with the US, including on CPEC, to realise the dream of regional connectivity.

Dr Jawad Sayed, Professor at LUMS, talked about the role that universities can play in shaping public opinion on CPEC and called for interdisciplinary research on CPEC.

Najma Minhas pointed out that the current narrative on CPEC is coming from the US and India, which basically aims to inject disinformation against Chinese involvement in Pakistan through CPEC. She said, “In order to project Pakistan’s narrative on CPEC worldwide, we need to follow a three-pronged strategy.” First, need to highlight the achievements of CPEC phase one which has contributed a lot towards rejuvenating Pakistan’s economy. Secondly, need to highlight that China is a strategic partner of Pakistan and CPEC is just one aspect of the Pakistan-China relationship. Our relationship with China, she said, is deep-rooted in history. Thirdly, we need to consolidate public opinion on CPEC through better inter-departmental coordination. CPEC Authority, she said, is a step in the right direction. She also highlighted the dividends of CPEC being reaped by Balochistan.

Sameer Chishty said that Shenzhen is the most successful special economic zone (SEZ) and Pakistan can learn from the Chinese model in the CPEC SEZs. For that, we need to actively partner with Chinese companies through the establishment of joint ventures (JVs), he added.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute talked of the need to better coordinate activities of civil society organizations with media and academia to formulate people-centric narratives on Pakistan-China relations and CPEC.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the best of CPEC is yet to come through SEZs. He highlighted Western countries’ copycat approach to the Belt and Road Initiative, which led the US to launch Build Back Better World (B3W), while the EU has similarly launched Global Gateway. He also pointed to the ‘Countering Chinese Influence Fund’ established by the US Senate allocating $300 million which will be utilised in the media and academia against China. He concluded by saying that there is a need for better media management of CPEC. He also rejected any notion of a New Cold War.