The road to abandon

In Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, religious extremism seems to be on the rise. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and homes. Thousands have face discrimination and segregation. Over the past few years, unfortunately, the condition has worsened. People are more concerned about others’ religious beliefs than their own. In the past, interfaith harmony used to be an integral part of our society, but now people have become intolerant. If the government doesn’t act against this intolerance, it’ll be too late to act and we’ll lose whatever good is left in society.

Muhammad Musa Raza

Gujranwala