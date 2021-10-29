The road to abandon

In Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, religious extremism seems to be on the rise. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and homes. Thousands have face discrimination and segregation. Over the past few years, unfortunately, the condition has worsened. People are more concerned about others’ religious beliefs than their own. In the past, interfaith harmony used to be an integral part of our society, but now people have become intolerant. If the government doesn’t act against this intolerance, it’ll be too late to act and we’ll lose whatever good is left in society.
Muhammad Musa Raza
Gujranwala
This refers to the news report, ‘Top three banks hold major chunk of federal, provincial deposits’ . The IMF has...
This refers to the letter ‘Help in harvest’ by Raja Shafaatullah. The government should substantially increase...
Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference on October 18, said that inflation in...
Appointing employees on contract in different government institutions and then refusing to regularise them for years...
Women are just as important as men for the building of a nation, but, unfortunately, our society fails to recognise...
Jinnah was clear that all citizens were equal before the law and entitled to basic fundamental rights, irrespective of...