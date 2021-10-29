Better investment

This refers to the letter ‘Help in harvest’ (October 24) by Raja Shafaatullah. The government should substantially increase the support price of wheat and cotton and decrease the support price of sugarcane. The strategy would encourage farmers to replace sugarcane with wheat and cotton. Sugarcane requires more water and takes longer to mature.

Out of the total sugar consumption in the country, little is reserved for or consumed by domestic users. Sugary drinks and other sugar-based products should be heavily taxed to discourage sugar consumption. The decrease in sugar cane production due to the reduced acreage under cultivation will also mean that it will not be wasted, due to undercapacity of mills. There would no need to import wheat and cotton and would also dilute the influence of the powerful sugar mafia.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi