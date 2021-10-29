Delayed and denied

Appointing employees on contract in different government institutions and then refusing to regularise them for years has become a norm in our country. This practice is highly unfair to employees and affects their performance. It is the right of all employees to have job security and benefits attached to a regularised job.

The same is happening in the Sindh Population Welfare Department (PWD), where male mobilisers are struggling to be regularised for years. Contractual employees, who were appointed in 2008, were finally regularised around 2019 after the Supreme Court took notice of their plight. Unfortunately, however, they were awarded Grade 1 by the government and their previous service was not counted. This is unfair and humiliating. The male mobilisers of the PWD once again have referred to the court for the allocation of deserving grades as per their qualification and the restoration of their service period from the day of appointment. The chief minister and the health minister of Sindh should address this issue on priority and resolve the concerns of male mobilisers.

Abdul Jabbar

Badin