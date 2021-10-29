The other half

Women are just as important as men for the building of a nation, but, unfortunately, our society fails to recognise this and does not value them. Women in our society are denied basic rights, such as education. In some rural communities, the situations is so bad that girls do not even know what education is. In Balnigwar, for instance, there is just one primary school for girls. This school caters to the population of 20 villages and is run by one teacher. There is no concept of a middle or high school for girls.

This is just one example of countless similar or worse cases, and education is only one of the many rights women are denied. The government should ensure the provision of these basic rights to all women and girls across the country. The government’s inability to do so is why Pakistan is lagging behind the rest of the world in all fields.

Imdad Ilyas

Balnigwar