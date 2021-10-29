Tables turned

The TLP, which was once the darling of the PTI when it was in the opposition, held protests in 2017. The PTI didn’t say a word against the TLP which was destabilising the Nawaz Sharif government. When the protest ended, the SC Faizabad judgment was announced.
No one took the trouble to implement the recommendations of the verdict -- or even read them -- because the people who were supposed to, were sympathetic to the cause. Now, the PTI government finds itself in the same place. Given that is relationship with the opposition parties is at its lowest ebb, the PTI must face the music alone.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
