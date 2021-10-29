The people of Pakistan are facing the worst price hikes and increases in fuel on a fortnightly basis. The PTI government must realise that people are fed up with the government’s policies.
When petrol was cheap, it was not stored by the government and petrol pumps on the plea of a lack of capacity. Most countries bought fuel and filled their strategic reserves too. Now the government is yet again blaming the previous government. The law and order situation is also getting worse by the day. It is a bitter fact that the PTI government has failed to deliver on its promises, and whatever changes it has brought about are nightmarish.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
