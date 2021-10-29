 
close
Friday October 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pak-WI women’s series match officials named

October 29, 2021

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and member of PCB’s elite panel of match referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team in the three One-Day Internationals between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women at the National Stadium, Karachi on 8, 11 and 14 November.