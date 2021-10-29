 
close
Friday October 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Haider, Hasnain reach Tashkent event doubles semis

October 29, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the doubles semifinals of Tashkent ATF 14 & Under on Thursday.

They defeated the Uzbek pair of Shoxruh Karimov and Yusufbek Malikov 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-final.