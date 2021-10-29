Three women cricketers test positive

LAHORE: Three women cricketers attending the training camp for the West Indies series at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre have tested positive for Covid-19. They will remain quarantined for 10 days.

The other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day to prevent spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 at the National Stadium.