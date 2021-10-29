Shaheens pacers in charge against Sri Lanka A

LAHORE: Fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad and Irfanullah Shah shared six wickets as Pakistan Shaheens dominated the first day of their first four-day match against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday.
Persistent rain post-lunch curtailed the day’s play to a mere 22 overs with Sri Lanka A placed at 61 for six.
Sri Lanka A openers Kamil Mishra (20) and Lahiru Udara (23) provided the team a 36-run start. After Udara fell to a sensational catch behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris off Irfanullah, the top and middle-order was blown away by Naseem and Khurram.
Naseem took three wickets for 27 runs in eight overs. Khurram took two for eight off six miserly overs. Irfanullah took one for 28 off his eight.
