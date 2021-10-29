Lyallpur edge Huma Club in PPFL game

RAWALPINDI: Lyallpur Club Faisalabad beat Huma Club Islamabad 1-0 in the ongoing 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Municipal Stadium here Thursday.
Two teams fought well and were engaged in a 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. The solitary goal was scored by Hussain Abbas in the 73rd minute for Lyallpur Club. Huma Club tried hard to equalise but failed against a solid Lyallpur defence.
LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and member of PCB’s elite panel of match referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the doubles semifinals of Tashkent ATF 14 & Under on...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on...
KARACHI: All is set for the selection of 18-member Pakistan junior team at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium as the two-day...
LAHORE: Three women cricketers attending the training camp for the West Indies series at the Hanif Mohammad High...
LAHORE: Fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad and Irfanullah Shah shared six wickets as Pakistan Shaheens...