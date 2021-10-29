Lyallpur edge Huma Club in PPFL game

RAWALPINDI: Lyallpur Club Faisalabad beat Huma Club Islamabad 1-0 in the ongoing 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Municipal Stadium here Thursday.

Two teams fought well and were engaged in a 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. The solitary goal was scored by Hussain Abbas in the 73rd minute for Lyallpur Club. Huma Club tried hard to equalise but failed against a solid Lyallpur defence.