POA briefs SAOC members on South Asian Games preparation

KARACHI: A meeting of the South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC) was held in Greece on the sidelines of the ANOC General Assembly meeting.
In the meeting the SAOC member nations were briefed by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan on the progress made so far towards holding the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan is to host in early 2023.
The members requested POA to schedule a meeting of the executive board as per the constitution of SAOC in Pakistan in November or December this year and invite the national Olympic committees of South Asian countries to finalise the number of sports disciplines and events to be included in the Games and inspect the preparedness of the competition and training venues.
The representatives of Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka attended the SAOC meeting.
