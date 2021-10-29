Saqlain wishes to see Pakistan, India in final

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has wished to see the Pakistan-India final in the T20 World Cup, terming it a major boost for the game of cricket as well as for improving relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking in a virtual conference from Dubai Thursday, Saqlain said if Pakistan wanted to win the T20 World Cup, they will have to be mentally strong and solid enough to beat any team.

“If you want to become world champions you should be capable of beating the best team throughout the tournament. If you ask about my choice I would like to see the Pakistan-India final for two reasons. Firstly, it will benefit world cricket in many ways and secondly, it would help improve relations between the two neighbouring countries. Though India lost the Pool match against us, they still are one of favourites to make it to the semi-finals. If both countries reach the final, it will be big news for world cricket. Have you seen Pakistan players hugging Dhoni and Kohli after the match on October 24? This goodwill gesture has sent a very positive message to the world. People from both the countries want to come closer to each other. By playing more cricket against each other we can achieve that purpose.”

Saqlain added that the best thing that had come out of the India-Pakistan match on October 24 was that it had proved an element of humanity with both sides’ players eager to improve the relations.

“This is a message we have sent to the world, the way Pakistan and Indian players hugged and talked to each other. I think it was the best thing coming out of the Pakistan win as that was more important for the cricket in special. Hats off to Babar, Rizwan, Dhani, Malik, Hafeez, Dhoni and Kohli. The combined picture says it all and speaks the volume of positive approach from both sides.”

Saqlain named India, England, and Australia as teams tough and capable of reaching the semi-finals along with Pakistan.

“Look at England, they are playing exceptional cricket these days. India still are the favourites and capable of beating any team. Australia always raise their game when it comes to playing in the mega-events. All these teams are capable of making it to the semis. Even you cannot rule out South Africa. There are some good teams in the competition but to become champions, you should have been strong enough to beat any team in the world. You will have to play for pride and there should be no relaxation at all any time during the competition.”