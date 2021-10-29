Faizan, Tayyab score double centuries

LAHORE: Northern’s Faizan Riaz and Southern Punjab’s Tayyab Tahir scored remarkable double centuries on day two of round two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faizan’s 213 propelled Northern to an imposing 455 for nine against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium. The right-handed middle-order batter from Islamabad completed his first-class career’s third double century as he built on his overnight 146.

This was Faizan’s second century of the season in as many matches. He smashed 20 fours from 346 balls.

Faizan had Sarmad Bhatti in company when Northern began the day at 281 for three. Sarmad (82 off 184) was dismissed by Waqas Maqsood. The pair added 205 for the fourth wicket.

At the 100-over mark, Northern were 300 for four. As such, Northern bagged three batting points, while Central Punjab took one bowling point.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir scored 54 off 80 before he became the final wicket of his side’s innings in the 133rd over when he was sent packing by left-arm orthodox Zafar Gohar, who also accounted for Faizan and Mubasir Khan (25 off 69).

With the dismissals of Mohammad Huraira, last match centurion Nauman Ali and Usman Shinwari, pacer Ehsan Adil also finished with three wickets.

Seasoned openers Abid Ali and Ahmed Shehzad provided Central Punjab a solid 68-run start before stumps. Abid made 37 off 67 and Ahmed scored 28 off 44.

Southern Punjab opener Tayyab Tahir smashed 221 at a strike rate of over 80 against Balochistan at Multan Cricket Stadium. Tayyab started his day at 181 and scored briskly with Azam Khan (71-ball 85) as the two added 128 in 10.2 overs.