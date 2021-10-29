Greenshirts aim to carry winning momentum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq Thursday vowed to carry forward the same approach going into the match against Afghanistan today (Friday), saying that in the T20 World Cup ‘there is no room for any detraction’.

“It is very important that we should continue with the same spirit and approach that we have shown against India and New Zealand. In such a big event you cannot take any team lightly. Each team and each match is important for us. Showing any leniency and hiccup will have irreparable repercussions.

“For Pakistan every team in the competition is strong and capable enough to pose a real threat. So we have to play our best cricket like we have played against India and New Zealand. We cannot afford any detraction at this point of time. We would land at the crease against Afghanistan with the same spirit we have shown against India. There is a need to stay focused while playing against every opponent in the competition. A solid mindset can assure good performance against each team. We played our two previous matches with that mindset. In all the matches we must focus on our performance. Every team on a given day could pose us a challenge.”

Saqlain termed Afghanistan as strong opponents.

“Afghanistan is a very good side capable of surprising any team so we have to play our best cricket to beat them.”

The head coach rated Afghanistan’s spin trio as one of the best around.

“Najeeb, Rashid and Nabi are very talented spinners. We always rate them high but we have chalked out a strategy against them. Hopefully, our batsmen will be in a position to manage them successfully.”

On ‘The News’ question regarding the expected behavior of the pitch at Dubai Sports City where Pakistan are to play against Afghanistan, Saqlain said that general behavior of the pitches so far is low and slow.

“Especially Sharjah pitch is too slow and has spin in it but Dubai track is much better. You can expect good game against Afghanistan on Friday.”

Saqlain hinted at retaining the same side which played two matches in the competition so far. “We are good with that. There is no injury problem at all.”

He dispelled the impression that Fakhar Zaman shown any weaknesses playing quality spin in recent times.

“That is not the case at all. Fakhar will play at his usual one down position. We are all very clear that he is a capable of playing spin and pacers at ease. We have seen in the match against New Zealand that Fakhar started the game hitting a six to Sodhi. Though he lost his wicket he was seen managing him well. His body language was solid and positive and that was what he proved during warm-up matches.”

Pakistan head coach also dispelled the impression that Afghanistan would be under any pressure considering what had happened back home.

“They are a professional unit capable of providing strong opposition to any team. They play their cricket throughout the year and are capable of delivering whenever and wherever they are required to do so.”