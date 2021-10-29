Gold rate drops Rs3,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs3,550 per tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs120,650/tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs3,043 to Rs103,438.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,802 per ounce.

Silver rates dropped by Rs20 to Rs1,460/tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said price in the local market, from over cost a day earlier, went down by Rs3,500/tola as compared with international market rates.