Friday October 29, 2021
Business

Forex reserves fall to $23.933bln

October 29, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $23.933 billion during the week ended on October 22 from $24.327 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the central bank decreased by $346 million to $17.146 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also dropped to $6.787 billion from $6.835 billion.