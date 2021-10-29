Temporary resilience

LAHORE: The present government is on the same path that it adopted immediately after assuming power. It is again seeking loans from friendly countries to reduce the pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The $3 billion deposit in State Bank’s kitty has for the time being released the pressure on rupee; but for how long? These deposits would vanish in another six months in the absence of needed policy reforms.

By the way it would be interesting to see how the State Bank of Pakistan governor reacts to the rupee appreciation. One expects that he would be sympathetic to the Pakistanis who receive remittances from abroad. It certainly is their loss though it benefits our economy.

The IMF has stalled its approval for a long period and has succeeded in forcing the government to take punitive measures against the consumers by increasing power rates (without reforming the power utilities). The IMF would continue to ask the government to do more if the rampant corruption in the system is not checked.

The sad reality in our economics is that our friends have vanished and numerous masters have emerged. In the 1990s, the United States used to dictate our policies for economic favour (even through IMF). Now we have accumulated short-term loans from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain - all toeing the United States line. We are heavily indebted to China, which wants our policies to move in another direction.

And we have the IMF, whose approval we badly need to get assistance from other countries. We cannot formulate a policy based purely on our national interests in these contradictions. If we please one creditor the other is annoyed.

All economic experts have been pleading with this government to chalk out a consistent and prudent economic policy. The better option was to try to continue the IMF programme.

Saudi assistance would not put pressure on the IMF. It would continue to ask for reforms.

The present adviser to the prime minister on finance adopted a very harsh attitude towards the IMF after assuming the office of finance minister six months back. He claimed that the IMF could pursue to tone down its demands. He particularly ruled out any increase in electricity rates. In the end the government had to increase power rates.

This government somehow managed to overshoot the tax collection target by Rs175 billion in the first quarter. This they thought would be enough to convince the IMF that we are well placed to achieve the yearly revenue target.

However, while going for talks with the IMF, the government and the central bank took some harsh measures to check imports.

Imports in the first quarter of this fiscal contributed more than 50 percent of the tax revenue and the IMF knew that. The curtailment of imports would naturally hit the tax revenues as well.

This is the reason that the IMF is demanding the government to impose more taxes and withdraw tax exemptions because revenue windfall from imports would die down in coming months.

This government is trying to boost economic activities through subsidies. Its slogan of export-led growth is based on subsidies. The government planners are hoodwinked by the exporters that point out the negatives on their cost.

They conveniently hide the pluses like the low labour wages that are only slightly higher than Bangladesh but much lower than India, China and Vietnam. The petrol rates according to our government spokesmen are the lowest in Pakistan.

Our water charges are much lower than all other competing economies. Industrial land price is half than any of our competing economies. Our power and energy rates are higher but other advantages should nullify this disadvantage.

The fact that impacts our export growth is the inefficiency of export sectors, too much red tape and rampant corruption where exporters have to grease the palm every time they have to interact with any government official.

Our planners do not make any effort to eradicate corruption. We are hunting past corruption while looking the other way on the rampant corruption that is going on in the country right now.

This government is pathetically slow in taking decisions. The textile policy has been formulated but not announced as yet.

Some of the benefits of the policy have been announced and implemented, but the formal five-year policy has not been announced yet.

Same is the case with the auto policy. There has been a lot of talk on SMEs but the policy has still not been announced.

The government dragged the IMF negotiations unduly and accepted its harsh conditions during that period. The conditions would have been soft had they been negotiated in proper time.