Stocks extend rally on IMF loan revival bets

Stocks on Thursday carried the rally into second day amid rupee recovery and finance minister’s reassurance on the revival of International Monetary Fund's (IMF) $6 billion extended fund facility.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index rose 193.49 points or 0.42 percent to 45,985.41 points, hitting a high and a low of 46,047.39 and 45,766.15 points in the day.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher after rupee staged a strong comeback on Saudi inflows and the country’s top finance official expressed confidence in the the revival of IMF programme.

He said however midsession pressure remained on concerns for trading glitches, political protests, and hike in the power tariff.

Saudi Arabia’s package of $4.2 billion financing and deferred oil payment facility for economic support kept the stocks bullish, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also gained 19.97 points or 0.11 percent to close at 17,931.44 points.

Trade volume increased 49 million to 229.57 million from 180.40 million, while traded value inched up to Rs7.34 billion from Rs7.13 billion. Market capital rose to Rs7.930 trillion from Rs7.889 trillion. Out of 351 companies active in the session, 167 advanced, 166 retreated, while 18 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities in a note said equities opened on a positive note continuing Wednesday’s positive momentum amid low volumes.

Major support came from LUCK, COLG, FCCL, PSO, and UBL as they cumulatively added 153 points to the index, the brokerage added.

On the corporate front, LUCK unveiled its 1QFY22 EPS at Rs20.5, higher than industry expectations. Further SYS 3Q2021 EPS clocked in at Rs7.53, PSO declared its 1QFY22 EPS at Rs25.5, FCCL posted its 1QFY22 EPS at Re0.98, and PSMC announced its 3Q2021 EPS at Rs12.1.

The government on Wednesday rejected all the bids for fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) at an auction as investors were demanding higher returns.

Analysts said the latest auction showed the government did not show any interest to raise financing through long-term papers to meet its borrowing requirements as it wanted to reduce the rates being offered on the costly PIBs.

However, the banks were expecting higher rates as the government was forced to borrow from the commercial banks as it can’t borrow from the SBP and the foreign financing remained dried due to suspension of the IMF’s loan programme.

Being the top gainer, Colgate Palm rose Rs177.25 to Rs2,667.25/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs160 to end at Rs5,880/share.

Blessed Textile was the worst performer of the day as it fell Rs37.40 to Rs461.34/share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, down Rs23.97 to close at Rs295.73/share.

Merit Pack (R) was the volume leader with 31.83 million shares, followed by Hum Network that posted 22.25 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Azgard Nine, Byco Petroleum, Maple Leaf, B.O.Punjab, Unity Foods Ltd, Fauji Cement, and Telecard Limited.

Percentage-wise, the highest increase of price was recorded in stocks of MERITR2, DFML, FIBLM, DNCC, FECTC, BUXL, FZCM, PCAL, PKGS and FASM. Whereas, percentage-wise biggest decliners included PKGI, PPVC, JUBS, SHNI, FDIBL, SLL, CWSM, 786, SPLC and DFSM.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 352.59 million shares from 118.99 million shares.