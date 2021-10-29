Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for a second consecutive session in both the currency markets on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 172.26 to the dollar, 0.30 percent up from the previous close of 172.78 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee ended at 173 per dollar, compared with 174.20 on Wednesday.

Dealers said the local unit continued to gain ground due to some respite in dollar demand from importers and investors. The positive sentiment also helped the rupee recover its value against the greenback.

“We expect the rupee to hold at 172 levels for the time being,” said a currency dealer.

The domestic currency has started to recover as a result of the approval of a $4.2 billion financial support package from Saudi Arabia for Pakistan.

The Saudi government would deposit $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank. The financial package also includes $1.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments during the year.

The deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund is also expected to be finalised soon. This would also support the local unit in days to come.