Pakistan, Germany sign accord for suspension of debt worth 26.213mln euros

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Thursday signed an agreement for the Debt Service Suspension Initiatives (DSSI) for phase-II for 26.213 million euros.

A statement issued by German embassy in Islamabad said the signing of agreement coincides with the forthcoming celebrations for the 60 years of Pakistan-Germany development cooperation.

KfW maintains an active portfolio of more than euro 600 million financial cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of energy and climate, governance, and training and jobs creation for sustainable economic growth.

Following the original request of the government of Pakistan for a time-bound suspension of debt service in order to mitigate the health, economic and social impact of

the COVID19-crisis, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Treatment of the Debt Service was signed on June 9, 2020 in Paris.

Signing of the DSSI will contribute to the much-needed relief to the government of Pakistan to strengthen its economy in view of the challenging financial conditions faced under the Covid-19 situation," the statement said.

In September 2020 Germany, through KfW, had already provided a debt suspension facility to Pakistan through the DSSI Phase-I, amounting to euro 52.766 million.

Germany is also in the process of providing another debt suspension facility (DSSI Phase-3) to Pakistan for which matters are currently under discussion, the statement added.