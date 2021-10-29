We have heard of all kinds of academic dishonesty, notably plagiarism, in the past. But the Higher Education Commission had pledged to put a stop to this and to various fraudulent practices carried out by academics and professors working at various institutions in the country. This does not appear to have happened. The international website Retraction Watchdog Database has withdrawn at least three dozen papers published by Pakistani academics on the basis that there was malpractice involved in their publication and compilation. The issue is that the HEC appears to have taken no steps to stop these practices, and to ensure they are not repeated over and over again.

In the first place, academics have set up systems in which false emails are created, showing the names of foreign academics to which papers are sent for peer review. However, instead, these go to a local person involved in a ring of fraudulent practice obviously destroying the purpose of such a review. One professor of zoology, who had seven papers removed, insists that he was guilty of no crime and if his papers were not worthy of review the first time they could be reviewed again. In one case, a person who had himself written the paper found it sent to him for peer review from another person. Then there is also the use of what are called clone journals. These are journals using the name of well-known international publications and simply replicating the name without being the actual journal itself. The same is the case with international journals with the same practices in play. These clone journals are often run from overseas as well as from home.

The main point here is the levels of dishonesty which prevail in our universities and the lack of effort to prevent these wrongdoings. The HEC is duty bound to step in and deal with professors engaged in fraud of this kind. It cannot be allowed to continue. The complacent manner in which the HEC has handled the situation is shocking. As the body bound to handle higher education and research, it needs to act immediately and take steps to prevent such fraud so that we can move on with real research and real academic progress, something that is sadly lacking in our country. The fraudulent practices also bring discredit to those academics who are engaged in genuine research and means that Pakistan's reputation deteriorates further in the world.