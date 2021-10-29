Govt urged to resolve Kurram land disputes

PESHAWAR: The representatives of Tanzeemul Momineen Peshawar have asked the government to solve all problems of Parachinar, including the law and order and hold investigations into the incidents of Pewargedo Kilay and Arawali Qila.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, the representatives including Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Mehbub Ali, Gulzar Hussain and others said that the government should resolve the land disputes according to the Revenue Department records.

They said the Kurram district was the only area where its people had played an important role for the restoration of peace and stability of the country.

The speakers said its people had rendered great sacrifices for the country but unfortunately they had not been acknowledged.

They flayed the wrong policies of what they termed inefficient rulers for the land and forests disputes.

The elders said hundreds of people have lost lives in these clashes and held the government responsible for these losses.

They said the local police were playing the role of silent spectators over the ongoing clashes and losses of precious human lives, saying the people of their tribes had been killed for cutting forests.

The speakers said the situation would have been different had the government-appointed required police officials in their areas and they had played the due role.

The clashes, they lamented, continued for three days but nothing was done to save the lives and stop the fighting.

They asked the government to appoint district police officer and provide required officials, resolve the land disputes according to records and hold investigations into the killing of sepoy Razi Hussain.