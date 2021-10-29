Condolences offered

LAKKI MARWAT: Senior police officials offered condolences to the families of four martyred cops here on Thursday.

A spokesman for district police said that Regional Police Officer Bannu Range Sajid Ali Khan and District Police Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar went to Shahabkhel, Issakkhel, Nawarkhel and Paharkhel Pakka villages and offered condolences to the relatives of the martyred cops. ASI Yaqoob Khan, Constables Mustaqeem, Inamullah and driver Rahimullah were martyred by unknown motorcyclists Tuesday.