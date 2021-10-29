Criteria for Edwardes College principal approved

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Edwardes College Peshawar on Thursday approved criteria for the principal and asked the quarters concerned to ensure an early appointment of a full-time head of the historic institution.

The BoG meeting was arranged here which was chaired by KP Governor Shah Farman who is also chairman of the board.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Higher Education Secretary Dawood Khan, Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters and other members of the board were there as well.

The acting principal of the college was asked to submit three names of the senior-most faculty members so that the most appropriate among them could be named as acting principal till the arrival of the new principal. The meeting also restored the executive committee of the institution. It would be headed by the Bishop. Representatives of the Governor’s House, the provincial government and a nominee of the faculty of the college would also be inducted into the committee. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shah Farman said the government was committed to restoring the historic glory of the institution and making it the top academic institution of the province once again.