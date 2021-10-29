Symposium on early treatment of breast cancer held

PESHAWAR: The surgery department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Thursdayorganised a symposium on early treatment of breast cancer in collaboration with the Oncology Department in Khyber Medical College.

In the opening remarks, chairperson of surgery department, Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan welcomed the faculty members of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Lady Reading Hospital, Northwest General Hospital and doctors of other departments in KMC and KTH.

She highlighted how increasing awareness has resulted in breast cancer surfacing at a much earlier stage and how appropriate management makes the difference. The Dean Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, stressed the importance of the multidisciplinary team approach towards management of breast cancer and of carrying out such events.

This was followed by a talk by Prof Abid Jameel, Chairperson Medical Oncology about the Role of Dual HER-2 blockade, by Dr. Irum Sabir Ali , Assistant Professor Department of Surgery on role of surgery and finally by Dr. ATIF Munawwar, Consultant Radiation oncologist on role of Radiotherapy in the management of early breast cancer.

The panel of experts include Dr. Naeem Mumtaz, Dr. Amjad Ali and Dr. Masroor Hassan.