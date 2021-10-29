Efforts on to solve people’s problems: official

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif on Thursday said that the district administration was trying its best to solve the problems of people.
He said this while addressing a public forum in TMA hall. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Naik Mohammad, Assistant Commissioner Dr Saman Abbas, TMO Shiraz Khan, officers of relevant departments and a large number of people attended the forum.
Complaints were received from the people regarding illegal rickshaw stands, traffic system, bad traffic signals in the squares, and the issue of clean water in Mardan city. The deputy commissioner said that the forum was meant to solve people’s problems and he also issued directives to quarters concerned to resolve various issues.
He said that a timeframe had been given for all the issues raised at the forum and a report on the solution of the issues would be sought from the departments concerned within the stipulated period.
