Industrial estates’ allottees asked to clear arrears

PESHAWAR: The Management of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the allottees of the industrial estates to pay their arrears by November 15, 2021 or else legal action would be taken against them under the laws.

The spokesperson of SIDB in a press release said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the payment of arrears, promotion of small scale industries, development and provision of estates facilities in the existing industrial zones.

In this regard, the communique said, the officers concerned of all industrial estate have been directed to issue notices to all defaulters within three days to ensure recovery of arrears within the stipulated period.“The action against the defaulters is aimed at resettlement of the industrial estate. Wealth and skilled staff will also be needed to provide employment to the people as well as SIDB will try to provide basic facilities like water, electricity, gas and drinking water in these industrial estates,” it said, adding, to provide drainage and communication facilities, it is important that everyone has a role to play.