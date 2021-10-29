Chief minister opens development projects in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of several development projects in the Torghar district.

During a daylong visit to the district, he inaugurated various development projects worth Rs270 million and announced Rs300 million more for development schemes in the district.

He laid the foundation stone for the Rescue 1122 building to be completed at a cost of Rs60 million.

The chief minister launched work on nine km long Goryard to Danda Japeet road and 11 km long Shagai to Kalish road which would be completed at a cost of Rs185 million.

He inaugurated a project to supply electricity to the Madakhel area of the district. It was completed at a cost of Rs120 million.

Mahmood Khan visited the martyrs’ monument at the Police Line at the district headquarters Judba and laid a floral wreath at the monument.

The chief minister visited the Gatka villages and condoled with families of 12 people including women and children killed during the cloudburst incident in September this year.

Later, addressing a public meeting, he said he had never received kickbacks and commission in the development projects and would never tolerate corruption anywhere in the province.

The chief minister held the previous governments responsible for the current inflation and accused them of borrowing huge loans but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was now paying back the amounts.

“Our government could also follow the previous governments in passing the relief or subsidies to the people while taking foreign loans but such an attitude destroyed our economy and this is not an option for us,” he said.

The chief minister enumerated various schemes such as free health services to say that steps were taken by the PTI government to provide relief to the people.

He said that all the problems of district Torghar would be resolved on priority basis. “The provincial government believed in the uniform development of all the parts of the province,” he said and added that the district development plan worth Rs.62 billion had been introduced for the sustainable development of backward districts.

The chief minister said that each and every penny of public resources was being spent on the welfare of the public, adding that merit and transparency was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and manifesto of the party as well, which would be implemented at all cost.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects across the province.

MPA from Awami National Party Laiq Muhammad Khan also addressed the gathering and acknowledged the development works of the provincial government.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ahmad Hussain Shah, MNA Saleh Muhammad, MPAs Fareed Salahuddin, Mufti Obaidullah and others also addressed the public gathering.