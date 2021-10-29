SCCI team visits PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office here Thursday. The delegation included President Mian Imran Akbar, Vice-President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and other senior officials.

The PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about PSCA scopes and ambit. The integrated policing curbed down the police response time in the city, said the COO. We are playing optimum part in restoring peace and intelligently managing traffic in the city, he added. The delegation was briefed about various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.