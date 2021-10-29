PU ASA demands disparity allowance for all cadres

LAHORE:A general body meeting of the Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) has unanimously resolved that the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) should be given to all cadres i.e. from BPS-01 to BPS-22 at the pattern of the federal government.

Alternatively, the meeting demanded that “Executive Allowance could be extended to University faculty / staff” serving in BPS-17 and above. The general body reiterated and unanimously resolved that the decision of the Chancellor regarding Antedate Appointments at University of the Punjab was taken allegedly without observing legal formalities. Therefore, the PUASA demanded that its implementation should be stopped forthwith and previous practice should be restored until amicable resolution of the issue. Regarding HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS) the house resolved that HEC had not consulted the stakeholders, about the issue and actually ignored the autonomy of the universities. In addition, the general body resolved that the benefit of Time Scale Promotion should be extended to all BPS cadres irrespective of teaching / non-teaching posts and highlighted that the Time Scale statutes and Antedate Appointment statutes were still pending which may be accorded to settle the issue once for all, after having afforded an opportunity of personal hearing. The meeting was attended by large number of faculty members, heads of the department and deans of the faculties.