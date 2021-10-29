PSIC eases loan terms for youths: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has further relaxed the terms of Punjab Rozgar scheme so that youth can attain easy loans under the scheme.

This was informed in the 117th meeting of the PSIC Board that was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the progress on colonisation of small industrial estates and ongoing schemes of PSIC. Addressing the meeting Aslam Iqbal said that under the Punjab Rozgar scheme easy loans were being provided to the skilled youth to start their own business. In addition, easy loans are being provided for the promotion of handicrafts and revival of cottage industry. Under the credit scheme of PSIC, loans amounting Rs 45735 million have been disbursed during the last three years, he added.

The minister instructed expediting the completion of development work in the industrial estates and the colonisation of industrial estates would create new job opportunities. The Punjab government has implemented a policy of hundred percent colonisation of industrial estates. He said that work on setting up of Gujrat small industrial estate and surgical city Sialkot was in full swing. Additional Secretary Industries & Commerce, MD PSIC, Director PSIC and other board members attended the meeting.