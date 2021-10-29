‘Govt determined to achieve wheat production target’

LAHORE:The Punjab government is committed to cultivate wheat and to achieve its production target and all-out resources are being provided to them as wheat crop plays a key role in food security of the country.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi while presiding over the Farmers Convention for Crops Rabi 2021-22 in collaboration with the Agriculture Department and a private company. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture minister added that Punjab province accounts for 76% of the total wheat production in the country.

This year, the wheat production target for Punjab has been set at 22 million tonnes to ensure that wheat growers should use approved varieties of seed. The active participation of farmers is essential for making the ongoing wheat production campaign a success.

The Provincial Minister for Agriculture said that under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency programme, a national plan to increase wheat production at a cost of Rs 12.59 billion is in process. Under this programme seed bags, herbicides and modern agricultural machinery will be provided on subsidy to achieve the wheat production target. Gardezi added that the first time in the history of province, 29 million metric tons of wheat has been produced and farmers have been assured a good price of it.

This year farmers should cultivate wheat on maximum area too and the government will purchase every grain from them on a good price. On the occasion, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab, Dr M Anjum Ali said that the Agriculture Department is engaged in providing technical guidance to the farmers and training programmes about technology are being imparted to the farmers. Mega Farmers Conventions/Seminars are being organized at the divisional and district level.