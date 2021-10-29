‘Provinces’ public prosecution depts should be interlinked’

LAHORE:The public prosecution departments of all the provinces should be interlinked so that the authorities concerned could be well-aware of the comprehensive information and data of criminals and their cases.

This was stated by Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar during a meeting with a five-member delegation from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by Director General Public prosecution Mukhtar Ahmad.

Additional Secretary Punjab Public Prosecution Muhammad Shahid, Director Public Prosecution Esmat Ullah and other officers were also present on this occasion. The KPK delegation was briefed on the development, plans and institutions reforms of the Public Prosecution of the Punjab and also on the responsibilities of APPS & DPPS. The delegation was also briefed on update on the ongoing cases in the courts. The DG prosecution of KP appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab Prosecution Department and said KP would set up a prosecution system in KP in order to provide immediate justice to people. He said the system of prosecution in KP would be digitised and Punjab prosecution department should extend help for the development of such system.

Additional secretary Punjab Prosecution department Muhammad Shahid said that performance of Public Prosecutors in Punjab was being monitored on daily basis and record of decided cases was also being compiled. Similarly, an electronic library was also being set up and regular follow-up and monitoring of cases would ensure speedy delivery of justice and establishment of rule of law in the society.