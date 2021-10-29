Five paediatric transplant surgeries conducted at PKLI

LAHORE: Liver transplantation programme at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) continues to reach milestones. The hospital has performed five successful Paediatric transplant surgeries and the rest are in process.

The first patient admitted to the hospital was a three-year-old kid. He had developed Biliary Atresia and DCLD. His surgery was performed on July 26, 2021. His mother had donated him the liver for transplantation. The second patient was Muhammad Shayyan, a 6-years-old boy. He was diagnosed case of Congenital Hepatic Fibrosis. His surgery was done on August 8, 2021. The third patient was Muhammad Afzal, 15 months old boy, who was known case of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Type 2 underwent Liver Transplant surgery on September 08, 2021. Similarly, a 12-year-old boy had developed Autosomal Recessive Neonatal Sclerosing Cholangitis. His surgery was done on September 15, 2021. The fifth liver surgery was done on October 21, 2021. In all five surgeries, four mothers and a father donated livers to save the life of their kids. The families are from Lahore, Shakargarh, Daska and Islamabad. All patients have been discharged and leading towards a healthy life. Their parents were extremely happy and calm seeing their children coming back to a normal life. They were truly amazed seeing the international standards and protocols of the hospital which are being provided to deserving patients without any discrimination. The hospital ensures to provide multidisciplinary care in a comfortable environment designed for a child’s transplant-related needs. The hospital is proud to say that they have been at the forefront of transplantation services. Dr Ihsan-ul-Haq, Programme Director Liver transplantation, Consultant Liver transplantation, Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery, said the hospital is providing state-of-the-art care to the patients and serving them as per the hospital’s mission.

He congratulated Dr Iqtedar Seerat, Head and Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology, for his unwavering efforts in establishing the successful Paediatric Transplant Program at PKLI.

It is significant to mention that the hospital has performed more than 100 liver transplant surgeries in a very brief period, marking a new era in the country’s medical history under the supervision of eminent liver transplant surgeon Prof Faisal Saud Dar, Chairman of Liver Transplantation, Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery and Dean PKLI.