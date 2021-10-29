MoU signed on prisoners’ welfare

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) and Punjab Prisons Department have signed an MoU for the welfare of prisoners.

According to the agreement, students from different departments of Punjab University will provide their services for the education and training of prisoners. The Department of Prisons will assist various departments of Punjab University in education and research. The signing ceremony was held in the committee room of the PU Vice-Chancellor's Office. On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and others were present. Talking to media, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that a historic agreement had been signed with Punjab University to help in improving the infrastructure and administrative affairs of the prisons.

honoured: PU Institute of Information Management Assistant Professor Dr Syeda Hina Batool has been elected Chairperson of the American Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T), South Asian chapter. Dr Hina obtained 92 percent vote for the slot whereas her opponents from different South Asian countries bagged 8 percent votes. ASIS&T is a non-profit organisation that bridges the gap between information science practice and research.