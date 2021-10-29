No threat to govt from Opp: Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the federal and provincial governments are not threatened by the opposition.

The governor said this while addressing a condolence reference held in memory of senior columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi at Alhamra here on Thursday and talking to the media. The coalition parties are with the government. Atrocities are being committed against the minorities in India and innocent Kashmiris are being killed. UN and other international organisations should take notice instead of being silent spectators.

He said that it is not the first time that opposition parties have announced protest against the government as opposition parties including Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had staged long march and protest in the past, but they have not succeeded in their goal, adding that there is still no threat to the federal and Punjab governments from the opposition.

He said that as far as the coalition parties are concerned, coalition parties, including the PML-Q, are with the government and no party has spoken of leaving the government. Sarwar said that unfortunately the opposition parties give priority to personal and political interests instead of national and public interest. The opposition parties are also obstructing the electoral reforms, he said, adding electoral reforms are necessary for fair and transparent elections, and the opposition must also play its role. The governor said crimes against Indian Muslims have risen since Modi has come to power. He said the Indian government, police and all organisations are fully supporting the terrorist organisation RSS that is targeting Muslims, adding that the terrorism being committed by the India in Kashmir is in front of everyone. He urged the international human rights bodies including the United Nations to take stern notice of this. Addressing the function, Ch Sarwar paid tributes to Dr Ajmal Niazi on his services in journalism and said that he always wrote in the interest of the nation and highlighted the problems of common man. His services in the field of journalism will always be remembered, he added.

He said that every Pakistani must play his role for the development, prosperity, peace and stability of the country. The strength of Pakistan is the strength of every Pakistani, he said and added when people from all walks of life including politicians and journalists will do their

jobs honestly, no power in the world is able to stop Pakistan from moving forward.