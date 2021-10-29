Punjab to send 25 young entrepreneurs to Dubai Expo

LAHORE:The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will fully participate in Dubai Expo while the chief minister will also inaugurate the special portal “Punjab Ease” to attract the international investors in Punjab. This was stated by the CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Dr Erfa Iqbal addressing a special event at Alhamra Hall regarding Dubai Expo 2020. Additional secretary industries and commerce, representatives of various chambers of commerce and industries and the officers of departments participating in Dubai Expo were present in the meeting. Dr Erfa Iqbal said that Punjab government is sending 25 young entrepreneurs to Dubai Expo at its own expenses where these young investors will share their ideas.