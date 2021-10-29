Three held for tampering with vehicles number plates

LAHORE:Three suspects have been arrested for tampering with the number plates of their vehicles on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been handed over to North Cantonment Police. They reportedly had tampered with the number plates in a bid to avoid e-ticketing. The arrested drivers were identified as Haider, Faryad and Arsalan. City Traffic Police Lahore teams were busy in crackdown on such vehicles. The suspects were intercepted by one of the teams specified for the purpose. City Traffic Police said that tampering with the number plate is an offence.

Abducted child recovered: Nawab Town police recovered an eight-year old child who was abducted for Rs4 lakh ransom. The victim Abdullah was abducted by unidentified suspects when he was playing in street. SP said police recovered the child using latest technology. The victim’s relatives were involved in his kidnapping.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,024 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,062 were injured. Out of this, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 454 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Man hit to death: A man died after being hit by a train near Dharampura Bridge on Thursday. The unidentified victim was reportedly trying to cross the railway crossing near Bird Market, Garhi Shahu. Suddenly, a train hit him. The victim received injuries. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to Railway Police.